Angus Hollywood star helps to bag finalists for voice competition - a Brechin local among them

​Alan Cumming reveals the 10 finalists in a new video on the competition website.

Hollywood actor Alan Cumming has given some star quality to Lidl’s search to bring a new Scottish voice to its self-checkouts.

Alongside his faithful dog, Lala, the Traitors US presenter was tasked with making a grand reveal of the 10 finalists, including one from Brechin, who were shortlisted from thousands of auditionees vying for their chance to become Lidl’s ‘unexpected voice’ in honour of its self-checkout roll-out.

From bold brogues to cheeky charm, watch as Alan giggles, gasps, and occasionally grimaces his way through the audition tapes; all from a suitably Traitors-esque castle in the Highlands.

And now the people of Scotland have the chance to crown their ‘unexpected’ Lidl self-checkout champ, with voting open until 5pm on Tuesday, July 29, at www.unexpectedscottishvoice.co.uk.

Alan, who grew up in Angus and attended Carnoustie High School, said: “It’s high time our self-checkouts had a bit more character and Scottish flair – and let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to be told that they’ve got an unexpected item in the bagging area by someone who sounds like their favourite cousin from Fife or sassy auntie from Glasgow?

“I had an utterly delightful time listening to the 10 auditionees give it laldy; some were bold, some were bizarre, others would have me scanning in an instant!

“It’s a proper roller-coaster of accents, intonations and glorious Scottishness.

“This isn’t just about picking a winner – it’s a celebration of who we are, how we speak and our ability to have a bit of a laugh while we do it. So don’t dilly dally and get voting!”

The company began its search in May, through a combination of a touring in-store phone booth and a dedicated WhatsApp audition line.

Marco Ivone, Regional Director of Lidl GB in Scotland, added: “Over 5000 people from every corner of Scotland have stepped up to the mic, which just shows how much pride people take in their local dialects and how game we are to have a bit of fun with it too.

“We can’t wait to give the winner their moment on our self-checkouts, adding further Scottish flavour to the Lidl shopping experience.”