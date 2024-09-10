Angus group to represent Scotland in national environmental awards

East Haven Together will now represent Scotland in the inaugural 2024 RHS Community Awards in the Gardening for Wildlife category.

An Angus group helping communities become more climate and nature friendly was recognised at the Beautiful Scotland celebration and awards event held this week.

Organised by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful and hosted by Aberdeen City Council, the annual Beautiful Scotland awards took place at Duthie Park, Aberdeen on Monday.

Community groups and volunteers are celebrated and thanked for their efforts to improve their areas and make them a nicer place for people to live, work and visit.

East Haven Together won the Coastal Village Award and the RHS Scotland Award for Resilience and Overcoming Adversity, as well as receiving a Gold certificate.

Additionally, the group was announced as one of five which will represent Scotland in the inaugural 2024 RHS Community Awards in the Gardening for Wildlife category. The UK results will be announced at the Britain in Bloom UK Awards Ceremony in Manchester on October 21.

Thirty-eight groups from all over Scotland were presented with awards and Certificates of Recognition for their efforts to improve, enhance and protect biodiversity and the places they care for and work and live in.

Juliette Camburn, senior officer, community initiatives at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to wish huge congratulations to the fantastic East Haven Together who were honoured at this year’s Beautiful Scotland awards.

“We’re facing climate and nature crises in Scotland, and everyone must play their part to halt biodiversity loss and to protect and enhance nature. The efforts of our groups, and all involved in their communities, is truly inspiring, ensuring their local areas are not only protected but improved for future generations.”

Judging visits took place earlier in the summer, with Keep Scotland Beautiful’s volunteer judges evaluating groups’ efforts across three pillars: horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation. There was a total of 27 awards available this year with four categories of medal certificate for all judged entrants meeting the required criteria. All 34 judged entrants received a certificate.