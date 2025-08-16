Angus GP takes on cycling challenge to raise funds for MND charity

Dr Marc Jacobs (left) will undertake the Ride the North Challenge to support his friend Alan Budge.

An Angus doctor is set to take on a gruelling cycle challenge to support a friend who has been diagnosed with a neurological condition.

Dr Marc Jacobs, a GP partner at Edzell Health Centre, has been training for the upcoming Ride the North cycle challenge, which will take place later this month. He was moved to undertake after his friend, Alan Budge (known as ‘Budgie’) was diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND) and to help raise funds and awareness for MND Scotland.

Speaking about MND, Dr Jacobs said: “My experience with motor neuron disease primarily comes from caring for another patient in the village who lived with the condition. I had the opportunity to see this patient regularly over two to three years and could see the devastation that MND can cause.”

Originally from Belgium, Dr Jacobs has lived and worked in Scotland since 1995. His wife is also a partner of Edzell Health Centre, and the couple have three children.

The 60-year-old said he has been inspired by the bravery and strength of his friend.

He said: “I’ve known Alan for many years. He was a triathlete in the local club. He has been a great inspiration and an example of how sport can lift people up above themselves.

“He was in a serious accident where a tree branch fell on his leg and shattered it into pieces. How he dealt with it was amazing. He embraced his rehabilitation with his usual gusto. Alan is very much into the finer details - monitoring every aspect, muscle strength and speed etc – and amazingly, he eventually got back to cycling.”

Alan is actively involved in the local community and is a member of several cycling clubs. Following a series of tests from April 2024, he was diagnosed with MND on November 20 of the same year.

Speaking about Alan’s diagnosis, Dr Jacobs said: “Alan noticed that he wasn’t performing in sports events as well as he normally would, which prompted him to start asking questions.

"As a result, he began attending the surgery more frequently.

“My colleague was the one who primarily saw him. Diagnosing his condition was quite challenging, and it took some time.

“Receiving such news can be devastating for anyone, but his attitude toward it has been remarkably positive.

"He views this experience as an opportunity to create change for others.”

Alan continues to keep active and helps to raise awareness and funds for MND Scotland and has hosted his own events and supports others in the community.

Dr Jacobs added: “I may be the one on the bike, but this ride is for Alan. He can’t do it himself, so I’ll do it for him.”

Ride the North will take place on Saturday, August 30, with participants starting and finishing at Glamis Castle, and riding through some of Scotland’s most scenic landscapes in the foothills of the Cairngorms .

Dr Jacobs is has been training weekly, and recently joined friends from Belgium for a week-long cycling trip to prepare.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “MND Scotland would like to thank Marc for his support and wish him all the best in the upcoming challenge. MND is a descent into the unknown. With the help from people like Marc, no-one in Scotland will face the unknown alone.”

To support his fundraising efforts, visit his JustGiving page to donate: https://www.justgiving.com/page/marc-jacobs-1?msockid=3c78bf5f036265ad0641abc502a9649a

To find out more about the Ride the North challenge, visit: https://www.ride-

the-north.co.uk/

For more information about MND Scotland, how the charity can support you or your family, or if you are interested in taking on a fundraising challenge, visit www.mndscotland.org.uk, email [email protected], or telephone 0141 332 3903.