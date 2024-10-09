Angus fitness classes will be in the pink for cancer charity

​Fiona and her team will be turning it pink in classes next week.

To mark Breast Cancer Awareness month, Fiona Joss and her group exercise classes with ANGUSalive will again turn their work-out pink later this month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following last year’s successful Wear it Pink event where Fiona and her gentle aerobics class raises over £400 for Breast Cancer Awareness, this year the team will be wearing pink at Arbroath Sports Centre Aqua Aerobics class on Wednesday, October 16 and at Carnoustie Sports Centre Gentle Aerobics class the following day.

Fiona started coaching four years ago, after retiring from her job as a classroom assistant. She qualified as a Zumba instructor and conducted further research online when she was asked to start a Gentle Aerobics class. But she did not anticipate how much she would enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeling the enthusiasm from the community which she has helped build, she describes it as the “best part” of her week.

Fiona said: “One of my best friends is a survivor from 2015 and I wanted to do a class in support of her and other survivors. I was amazed to learn after a class one day when we were having a coffee that at a table of six ladies, four of them had been impacted by breast cancer. I decided that I wanted to raise some awareness and I got amazing support from the group to do it last year.

“I’m looking forward to raising funds this year, and hope to beat last year’s total!”

Fiona will be donating her wages from each class to Breast Cancer Now. Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/page/fiona-joss-1727279231840.