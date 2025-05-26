Angus duo contribute to £31,000 fundraising total through annual cook-off

Staff and residents at two Angus care homes are celebrating after their regional directors helped to raise more than £30,000 for charity.

Wendy McGowan and Dannie Tsoneva, from Barchester’s North East & Scotland Division were pitted against stepped completely out of their comfort zones to go head-to-head with the Regional Directors from the company’s four other divisions in its annual cook-off.

They cooked up a storm to raise £31,000 for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which helps to connect vulnerable people and those living with a disability to community groups in their local areas by providing grants to improve mobility and quality of life.

Each year the Foundation distributes thousands of pounds to individuals, small community groups and charities across the country. In 2024 it achieved a donation milestone of £335,000 which provided vital help to 239 small groups and charities, plus 104 individuals.

​Wendy and Dannie were highly commended by judges.

Wendy and Dannie made a three-course meal, plus afternoon tea items, of cauliflower in batter with sesame seeds and sweet chilli dip, followed by bacon wrapped maple glazed pork tenderloin and then Berry Crinkle Cake with vanilla ice cream, all well received by the judging panel from Barchester’s Executive team. Their afternoon tea items were Banitsa with feta cheese and Greek yoghurt and a classic Sponge Cake with vanilla and cocoa. They were pipped to the post but highly commended.