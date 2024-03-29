Angus community groups invited to apply for support for garden projects

​​All types of community groups can apply. (Pic: Stewart Attwood)

Dobbies has launched its Community Gardens scheme, which is open to anyone with a community space that needs gardening knowledge and inspiration to get in touch, with applications now being taken.

The Monifieth store will select a project to support from the submitted nominations and the winning groups will receive products, tools and plants to help bring their community space to life during a personal-shopper session with a dedicated Dobbies’ colleague.

In addition, there will be volunteer hours allocated to help bring the project to fruition.

Successful applicants will receive support over the year to keep their indoor or outdoor space blooming.

Nick Anderson, operations director, said: “There are so many brilliant community groups near our Monifieth store – from schools and nurseries, to In Bloom Groups and charities, and even local sports teams. Our store colleagues are ready to take on a fresh challenge for this year and we want to hear from groups who would benefit from our support.”