Angus chef gives his backing to the war on wasted food

An award-winning Angus chef is helping with the war on waste by backing a charity campaign to reduce surplus food.

Coinciding with Signpost International’s six-week spring fundraising campaign, ‘Don’t Dump It, Dish It’, Arbroath-born personal chef Adam Newth will demonstrate and cook a culinary masterpiece from donated and locally sourced fruit, veg, meat and tinned/frozen produce.

As well as demonstrating the potential of surplus food, the event will raise funds to triple the charity's operations in Dundee this year, allowing chefs to cook and distribute 1200 to 1500 meals across the city each week.

As well as preventing around 23.5 tonnes of food from being wasted, this will also save almost 60 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Each year, the average UK household spends £470 on food that ends up in the bin, equating to around 9.5m tonnes – which could feed 30m people annually.

​Adam Newth will demonstrate how to make a culinary masterpiece from surplus food.

The event will be held at Signpost International’s premises at The Roundhouse, Dundee on Sunday, March 16. As well as picking up practical tips, guests will also explore what the charity does at home and worldwide to ensure people have enough good food to eat, with ticket proceeds supporting Signpost’s ongoing projects.

Adam, who has worked in various Michelin-star restaurants, said: “Because of my roots, I’m acutely aware that countless local families rely on foodbanks to stay afloat, with some struggling to heat their homes or switch their oven on.

"Signpost International are doing some incredible work, so I jumped at the chance to host this event, which will raise much-needed funds to keep their activities going, including the amazing work they’re doing with families in their communities.”

Jamie Morrison, Signpost International chief executive, added: “If instead of food going to waste, it was able to get to those who needed it, each hungry person could receive 2536 meals per year. Global hunger isn't about a lack of food; it is complex, but there is enough food to go around if we only put our minds to it, think out of the box and work together.”

To book a ticket, visit https://tinyurl.com/mw7c7ark. Further information about Signpost International can be found at https://www.signpost-international.org/