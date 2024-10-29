Angus charities invited to apply for £75,000 donation

Charities have until Monday (November 4) to nominate themselves.

Registered charities in Angus are being invited to nominate for a donation of £75,000.

Ansvar Insurance is searching for three outstanding charities to support, offering the generous donation to each over the next three years.

Specifically, it is seeking charities that focus on helping children and young people to make positive lifestyle choices. This could include promoting safety, sports and exercise, mental well-being, or healthy eating.

From all the nominations received, three organisations will be selected to benefit from funding, each receiving £25,000 per year for three years, starting in January 2025.

Charities interested in applying are asked to initially submit a short application explaining their work and how the funding would be used, whether that is to support an ongoing project or one that is about to begin.

Applications can be made directly via the Ansvar website - Programme of Giving 2024 - Ansvar.

Sarah Cox, managing director of Ansvar, said: “As a specialist insurer for the charity sector, we witness the incredible work these organisations do every day.

"Our Programme of Giving is a way for us to give back and provide support, encompassing our Community Hub, which is free, bookable office space we offer to charities and not for profit organisations, our colleague volunteering and fundraising, and our three-year cycle of grant giving.

“Previously, we offered £45,000 over three years, but we understand that numerous challenges have made it harder for charities to meet the needs of the people they serve.

As a result, we have increased our funding to £75,000 for each charity. We hope this will make a significant difference to their work and help them continue to support young people.”

Charities can nominate themselves via the Ansvar website until Monday, November 4. The winning charities will be notified by Friday, December 13.

Ansvar is a member of the Benefact Group, a charity-owned specialist in financial services. As the UK’s third-largest corporate donor, the Benefact Group strengthens Ansvar’s dedication to supporting the wider charitable community.