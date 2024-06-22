Angus broadband milestone reached

Premises around Forfar, Montrose and Kirrie now have access.

More than 12,000 homes and businesses in Angus can now access high speed full fibre broadband as broadband provider GoFibre hits a major milestone in its Scotland-wide roll-out.

The independent company has now provided a network to connect a total of 100,000 premises in communities across Scotland and the north of England.

GoFibre is aiming to close the digital divide in Scotland. Recent research underscores this need, revealing that full-fibre broadband is only available to 35% of homes in rural parts of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the network expansion, GoFibre has placed great importance on supporting rural economic development and has recruited local talent who live and work in the communities they are connecting to develop and understanding of each area’s unique needs.

GoFibre’s growth has significantly increased its construction efforts, leading to premises across 30 towns and villages being ready for service, 12,200 of them around Forfar, Kirrie and Montrose allowing access up to 1 Gbps speeds.

Neil Conaghan, GoFibre CEO, said: "We are proud to have reached this significant milestone in such a short length of time, because that means we’ve been able to make a positive impact on even more lives and businesses quicker.