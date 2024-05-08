Angus banking hubs to help close the digital divide

​The National Databank can be accessed on Virgin Money’s Community Banker days in Carnoustie and Brechin.

Virgin Money and digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation, have teamed up with Cash Access UK to offer the service through the hub on Carnoustie’s High Street, and the Brechin hub on Clerk Street.

The National Databank works like a foodbank, but provides free mobile data, texts and calls for people in need. Those without regular internet access can pick up an O2 sim card loaded with 25GB of free data, enough for around 220 hours of internet browsing per month. The free data allowance renews every month for six months.

Helen Milner, Group CEO at Good Things Foundation, said: “We must see regular internet access as essential that no-one should have to do without. This work underpins Good Things Foundation’s ambition to help one million people benefit from the digital world by 2025. Together we can fix the digital divide.”

The banking hubs offer dedicated spaces that customers from different banks can use to access face-to-face cash and banking delivered by Cash Access UK. They also offer a Community Banker service where, on dedicated days, customers can talk to their own bank about more specific matters.

Virgin Money hosts its Community Banker service in Carnoustie every Tuesday and on Fridays in Brechin when people can access the National Databank, whether they are a Virgin Money customer or not.

Lyn Rose, Virgin Money’s head of customer care and stores, said: “It’s brilliant that we’re now able to extend this partnership further to help people get online.

"Regular access to the internet is no longer a nice to have, it’s a necessity, but for some it’s also simply another bill they can’t afford right now.”