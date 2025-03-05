Alliance asking for help to end stigma and shame surrounding mental health

Three mental health charities are calling on people in Angus for more support and understanding of mental illness.

Members of the UK Anti-Stigma Alliance – See Me in Scotland, Inspire in Northern Ireland, and Time to Change Wales – are encouraging the public to play their part in helping to end the shame which so many people feel.

“It’s okay not to be okay” is a familiar phrase in mental health campaigning, credited with giving people the courage to be more open about their mental health. But for many people with experience of more complex mental illnesses, it is not always relatable – and feelings of shame can be a common issue.

This stems from a range of sources and is often influenced by the behaviours and attitudes of others.

​Volunteer Denise McLaren is calling for better understanding of people with mental health issues.

A poll of 2002 people to mark the campaign’s launch last year found that 28% of people in Scotland would not want someone with experience of a mental illness to look after their child, while 15% say they would not want to be in a relationship with someone with experience of a mental illness.

Such attitudes can lead people to hide their diagnosis, withdraw from everyday opportunities and stop people from getting the help and support they need.

The 2024 poll highlighted 51% of people across the UK (60% in Scotland) believe that there is still a great deal or fair amount of shame associated with mental illness.

Language around mental health and mental illness plays its part. People across the UK believe that commonly used slurs related to mental health are acceptable in daily life, with 21% in Scotland saying they believe describing someone as “crazy” is acceptable, while 21% think it’s okay to describe someone as “totally OCD”.

See Me volunteer Denise McLaren reflected on the polling, particularly the fact that over a quarter of Scots wouldn’t want with someone with a mental illness to look after their children.

She said: “Just because someone has a mental health issue does not mean they’re not capable of looking after children. I look after my friends’ children and they all are aware of my mental health. If someone reacts badly to your experience, then you’re not the problem. There needs to be better understanding, because experiencing difficulties with your mental health doesn’t mean you stop being a person.”

The Anti-Stigma Alliance is now calling people to build on this progress and think about their words and actions when talking about mental ill health.

See Me director Wendy Halliday said: “We’re encouraging people in Angus to think about the part they can play in reducing the shame that people face, whether that’s considering the words you use or taking time to increase your understanding of mental illness.

“What might be a throwaway comment or silly joke for one person could be devastating for someone who experiences mental illness. We want to live in a society where everyone feels able to speak about their mental health experiences, free from shame and stigma.”

Head to https://www.seemescotland.org/seeus/campaigns/if-it-s-okay to learn more about the steps you can take.