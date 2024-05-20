Forfar residents have until Sunday (May 26) to apply.

Aldi Scotland’s Supermarket Sweep challenge is back again for another year, giving customers in Forfar the chance to raise funds for a local foodbank of their choice .

The supermarket challenge, inspired by the celebrated game show, is sure to add excitement to the weekly shopping experience. As well as fundraising, Forfar locals have the chance to take home their favourite items from Aldi’s store on Craig O Loch Road.

Launched in 2016, Aldi's Supermarket Sweep offers shoppers the opportunity to take part in a five-minute trolley dash, allowing them to gather as many Aldi favourites as they can within that timeframe. Aldi Scotland will then donate the cash value of the trolley’s contents to a local food bank of the sweeper’s choosing.

The sweeper can double the donation and take home a SpecialBuy item of their choice* if they find the hidden inflatable in-store.

Forfar residents can apply for the Supermarket Sweep from May 20 until this Sunday (May 26).

Graham Nicolson, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “The Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we are very much looking forward to its return for another year. We are excited to offer one lucky Forfar resident the chance to enjoy a truly unique supermarket experience.

“At Aldi Scotland, we recognise the essential work that foodbanks do across Scotland, especially during these challenging times. Our commitment to supporting this work is stronger than ever, with over £10,000 donated to foodbanks through our Supermarket Sweep initiative in 2023.

“In 2024, Aldi Scotland’s Supermarket Sweep will be travelling all over Scotland. Not only does the initiative provide a brilliant way to raise funds for local foodbanks,

but it also gives our loyal customers the chance to stock up on their favourite Aldi products.”

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen foodbank when applying to take part. Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part, and alcohol products are not included

in the sweep.