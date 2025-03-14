Advice available as families face 'triple whammy' of rising costs

With energy bills for a typical household set to rise in April by more than £100 a year, Children First is urging families in Angus to call their support line for free expert advice if they have money worries.

With one in four children living in poverty across Scotland, Scotland’s national children’s charity is recommending struggling families seek support and do not suffer in silence.

The latest energy price hike comes on the back of a rise in inflation. On top of this several local authorities across Scotland have announced the biggest increases in council tax in 20 years.

Families also face rising water bills and higher broadband, phone and TV licence costs in the year ahead.

The charity’s expert team is ready to give advice on debt problems.​

Sinead Haddow, Children First service manager, said: “Families are facing a triple whammy of price rises that may tip them into a crisis. Every day we talk to families who are struggling to make ends meet and are under huge pressure.

“We understand the strain this can cause, and we want families to know they are not alone. We’re here to help and would urge any families in Scotland who are worried about money to call us free on 08000 28 22 33 or visit www.childrenfirst.org.uk to start a webchat.

“Our friendly, expert team are here to help, we can support you to put a plan in place to make things manageable.”

Children First provides emotional, practical and financial support and advice to children and families when they need it most.

Their expert team has been giving families financial well-being advice for the past decade.

In 2024 the charity’s support line team helped families gain almost £2.5 million in income and manage more than half a million pounds in debt.

One family described the support they received as “absolutely amazing”.

Mum Elaine shared that the support she received “over the most difficult year of our lives was a lifeline.”

Some top tips from the team:-

Create a budget

Look at what you have coming in and what is going out on everything including the small things. A useful budgeting tool can be found here: Budget Planner: how to manage your money - MoneySavingExpert

Prioritise what you need to spend

Focus on your needs such as housing, food, healthcare, and transportation and think about whether there are cheaper options or whether you can cut any non-essential spending.

Reduce debt

If you have debt, focus on paying off high-interest debt first. Consider consolidating debts to lower interest rates and simplifying payments.

Involve the whole family

Discuss financial goals and budgeting with all family members. It helps teach children about money management and builds good habits early.

Seek help

Dealing with all of this is not easy. If you have money worries Children First’s friendly support line team are here to help.

The support line is available to help families across Scotland with whatever challenges they face. The line is open 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday or 9am-12pm Saturday and Sunday.