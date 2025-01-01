Accolade for national park’s junior rangers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Cairngorms National Park junior ranger project won the Youth Action Award at the recent RSPB Scotland Nature of Scotland Awards.

The annual event recognises individuals and organisations making a difference in communities, schools and businesses to support Scotland’s wildlife and natural environment.

The Youth Action Award honours groups of children and young people who are making a difference to Scotland’s wildlife and habitats.

The junior ranger project is a free programme of outdoor learning and volunteering for young people aged between 11 and 18 who are growing up in communities in and around the Cairngorms.

​Junior rangers have been involved in projects throughout the national park area.

It is based on a European model of engaging young people in fun, practical activities to provide them with new skills. Junior rangers meet at monthly sessions, while the project also works with local schools to deliver activities and experiences.

The programme has been recognised for giving young people opportunities to act as advocates for the Cairngorms and to take practical steps to improve the places they visit. Among the range of activities over the past year, junior rangers have planted willow near Loch Avon, built Goldeneye boxes and set off on a three-day expedition into some of the more remote areas of the national park.

Ranger Will George, who manages the project with colleague Pete Short, said: “It’s so exciting to see our inspiring junior rangers being given this national recognition.

"The Youth Action Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of these young people, who are so passionate about the environment and safeguarding it for the future.

“The support of 40 partners, including the family of ranger services throughout the Cairngorms National Park and six schools, has been key to the success of the junior ranger project. We are also grateful to the parents and guardians of over 250 junior rangers that have taken part over the past three years.”

Anne McCall, RSPB Scotland director, said: “The awards have brought a growing group of hardworking, motivated and passionate people into the conservation spotlight, and I’d like to wish all our winners huge congratulations. It’s a joy to see such incredible work happening across the country.”