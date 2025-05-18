A new partnership between Stagecoach and Age UK promotes activity for health

​The campaign highlights the benefits of keeping active.

Stagecoach, the UK’s leading bus operator, is lending its support to Age UK’s new campaign, ‘Act Now, Age Better’, which encourages people in their 50s and 60s to stay active – starting today, to enjoy better health and well-being tomorrow.

The campaign kicked is aiming to raise awareness about the steps people can take in their 50s and 60s to lead healthier, more independent lives well into later years. With the UK’s ageing population growing rapidly – and over 40% expected to be over 50 by 2040 – the message is timely.

In East Scotland, Stagecoach is encouraging residents to explore their local areas and beyond, using bus travel as a simple, safe, and sociable way to get out and about. Whether visiting the local market, a nearby museum or a nature trail, these mini adventures offer big health benefits – from reducing loneliness to improving mobility and mental well-being.

The company is working with Age UK to facilitate a Grand Day Out in the coming months, a specially planned day out to a local tourist attraction for a community group who may not otherwise have access to it.

Employees have been encouraged to support the campaign through volunteering with Age UK, offering advice on using concessionary travel passes and journey planning, sharing stories of their own fitness and activity habits or taking on personal fitness challenges to help raise awareness and funds.

David Frenz, interim managing director for East Scotland, said: “We want to help make it easy and enjoyable for older people in the east of Scotland to stay connected and active. Our buses are a lifeline for so many, and through our support we hope to give older residents the confidence to get out there, meet people, and make the most of what’s on their doorstep.”

Pippa Lock, Age UK’s head of corporate partnerships and philanthropy, said: “We know that staying active now increases the chances of living the life we want later. By supporting our campaign, Stagecoach is helping to shift the mindset from exercise as obligation to movement as empowerment.”

For more information about the campaign, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/act now.