Scottish households who rely on gas prepayment meters have been urged to ensure that they are kept topped up over summer, even if their heating is not being used.

Advice Direct Scotland is reminding consumers that without regular top ups, gas standing charges will build up.This means that at the end of the summer, when people start turning their central heating on again, they could find that a sizeable debt has built up that will need to be cleared. Advice Direct Scotland is recommending that people put around £2.50 of credit on to their gas prepayment meters every week over the summer, so they are not faced with a bigger bill come the autumn.The situation occurs because even when a household is using no gas at all, a daily standing charge still applies and will continue to be added to their meter.The current daily standing charge for gas prepayment customers is 31.58p in northern Scotland and 31.66p in southern Scotland. Anyone failing to top up their prepayment meter over those three months would have to clear this debt in full before being able to turn on their central heating in September.In some cases, people who have existing debts on their prepayment meters could also find that some energy suppliers recover prepayment meter debts through a fixed deduction each week. If a household does not top up for a few weeks, these missed payments will accumulate.