24-hour row raises funds for Atlantic challenge

​The team are pictured during their 24-hour challenge.

A team bidding to be the first all-female Scottish foursome to row the Atlantic in a gruelling fundraising challenge took the opportunity to have a dry run in Arbroath recently.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Matthews from Arbroath, Andrena McShane-Kerr from Glasgow, Heather MacCallum from Dunoon and Fiona Deakin from Cromarty will take on the extraordinary feat in December in World’s Toughest Row.

The recent event, held in Arbroath at Empire/TSHF Gym, saw the team row non-stop for 24 hours to raise funds for the project with support from gym owner Thom Sykes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They began rowing at 6pm on Saturday night, finishing at 6 pm. the following day. Rowing in shifts, each member completed an hour of rowing within a four-hour split.

By the end of the 24-hour challenge, they had covered an impressive total distance of 25,500 kilometres.

Other Scottish Coastal Rowing Clubs joined in on the event virtually, either rowing in their skiff boats or on ergs, and between them all raised over £1000, bringing the team nearer to the start line.

Heather, a police officer, expressed her satisfaction with the event, despite feeling tired by the end. Her highlight was when personal trainer Fraser Wilson brought his puppy to wish them luck—a sweet gesture that brightened the atmosphere, especially for Heather, who has a special fondness for K9s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrena appreciated the overwhelming support from the gym’s members. Several of them joined in, rowing alongside the crew to provide encouragement. However, she noted that their rowing pace was extremely fast, a testament to the enthusiasm of the Empire Gym crowd.

Nicky thanked everyone or their support, highlighting that many gym members not only participated but also brought sweet treats to keep the crew going.

She said: “The members were amazing.”

The team are using the challenge to support chosen charities: RNLI Scotland, Air Ambulance, Breast Cancer, and Simba.

Nicky added: “This is very close to our hearts. It’s the reason we want to take on this challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which coincided with International Women’s Day, also served as a powerful tribute to women everywhere. Nicky said that they wanted to mark the occasion by celebrating all the incredible women out there. Fiona, who started the row at the age of 58 and completed it at 59, exemplifies the crew's spirit of perseverance. Both Fiona and Nicky will turn 60 in the year they finish the row.

Fiona added: “We’re just normal women with full-time jobs, trying to train, raise funds, and study for this event. Some days are hard, but if we can inspire other women through this, it would be amazing.”

As the crew looks ahead to their monumental challenge in December, they are fuelled by the unwavering support from Arbroath’s community and the belief that their journey will inspire others, especially women, to push their limits and chase their dreams.

For more information and to show support, visit [GoFundMe/Scotland the Wave] or follow Scotland the Wave on social media.