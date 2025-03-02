Westminster Notes - Town board is doing fantastic work to support Arbroath

SNP MP Stephen Gethins

It is a privilege to be the first Member of the UK Parliament for the new constituency of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.

In my first six months in the role I have been blown away by the strong community spirit throughout Angus.

Despite its often confusing name, the patch runs from part of Dundee taking in Whitfield, Douglas, Mill O’Mains, Barns of Claverhouse, Fintry, Whitfield, Douglas, Broughty Ferry then up to Monifieth, Carnoustie, Arbroath, Monikie, Friockheim, Letham, Arbirlot, Auchmithie and all the way up to Lunan Bay.

So a huge thanks to everyone who has been engaging with me.

Arbroath Town Board in particular are doing fantastic work in securing levelling up funding from the UK Government and I’m incredibly proud of how Arbroath’s community has come together to help shape the town’s future.

While we’re not quite at the stage of getting the money paid, yet, the commitment is there. The group led by Chair Peter Stirling, have been tireless in their campaign and working with local groups, schoolchildren, organisations and businesses to ensure that everyone has a say in how the funding will be spent.

The Board is made up of local individuals all with the same goal - to ensure that the steady decline which Arbroath has experienced is reversed and it prospers again for those who choose to live, work and visit the town. This resulted in a 10-year plan which Peter Stirling and I took to London to hand to the UK Government and make the case directly to Ministers. I then met with Alex Norris MP, Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government to make the case. I am reassured that he is keen to see the funding cross the line to the benefit of the community.

The first £200,000 is earmarked to expand engagement and planning with all relevant parties. The exhibition in Arbroath Library asking residents to sign the pledge is a testament to their passion and commitment and I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already, to visit the library and show their support.

I look forward to seeing the positive changes over the next few years. I am also keen to work with everyone in the community so please be in touch if you think I can be of assistance.