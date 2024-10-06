Holyrood Notes - A ‘thank you’ for delivering services

"Interactions with services like the NHS or council-run operations are overwhelmingly positive for most people." (Google Maps)

As an MSP, my work often involves viewing the challenges faced by constituents through a particular lens – one of perspective, writes Graeme Dey MSP.

My office is seldom contacted by people who wish to share a positive experience they have had with a local service or organisation.

More often than not we are the destination for those who have reached a point of frustration where something has gone awry, and who need assistance navigating the issue.

This is part and parcel of what we do and is a responsibility I take seriously.

Yet, amidst addressing the difficulties brought to our attention, my staff and I remind ourselves that interactions with services like the NHS or council-run operations are overwhelmingly positive for most people.

It is easy to lose sight of this when the nature of the job leans towards tackling problems.

That is why it is particularly refreshing when undeniable examples of excellent service come to the fore.

I have had two such experiences of late, and they have left a lasting impression on me.

I recently had the honour of meeting David Millar of Angus Council, who was recognised with the Developing the Young Workforce Tay Cities Award for Distinguished Contribution from an Individual.

David is responsible for co-ordinating work experience opportunities for secondary school pupils across Angus.

During our conversation, I was struck by his unwavering commitment and passion for helping young people to get their foot in the door of the world of work.

David’s enthusiasm for this crucial work was infectious, and it is clear that he takes immense pride in what he does.

It is an effort that often goes unnoticed, but one that has a significant impact on the lives of a great many young people – and helps to shape their future paths.

Another uplifting moment came on meeting the officers overseeing the Council’s Sidlaw Demand-Responsive Travel scheme.

This service has been an innovative and much-needed replacement for the previous bus offering in the area.

The ambition of council officers Iain Leith and Jody Allardice to expand this service to other parts of the county speaks volumes about their dedication to continuous improvement and meeting the evolving needs of the public.

What stood out to me were the personal stories from passengers, highlighting how this service has transformed their ability to get around.

It is a lifeline for many, and hearing how much it means to the community was truly inspiring.

It is easy to get caught up in the negatives – we all do it from time to time.

But it is important to take a step back and recognise the hard work of those in the public sector who are doing their utmost to serve the community.

These recent encounters have been a reminder of just that, and it is a pleasure to share a bit of good news for a change.

So a big thank you to David, Iain and Jody for their dedication and commitment to delivering services which meet the needs of my constituents.