Westminster View - Worries over the future of MIUs across Angus

Last weekend I was delighted to be selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate for the Angus North and Mearns constituency at the Scottish Parliament, writes Tess White MSP.

Since first being elected to the North East region in 2021, I have been able to raise awareness of so many issues in this part of the world. In the four years since I have tried to help as many people as I can through parliamentary casework, constituency surgeries, even simple phone calls.

I would dearly love to continue that work after the election in 2026. I have another year to continue demonstrating the value of a hard-working Scottish Conservative MSP with a great and efficient team of staff, and I look forward to 12 months of even harder work ahead.

Although we obviously differ on things relating to the constitution of the United Kingdom, I’d like to thank Mairi Gougeon for more than a decade in public service, first as a councillor then MSP. Wherever life takes you, I wish you all the best.

It won’t be long before a decision on the strategic vision for Angus minor injury units (MIUs) is made, possibly in the summer. At present there are two MIUs, at Whitehills in Forfar and Arbroath Infirmary. However, major changes are strongly implied by communications from the Angus Health and Social Care Partnership.

Health bosses say many minor ailments are now dealt with by pharmacies, GP practices and other community services. This has led to a downturn in demand. I am very worried, as are some constituents, that MIU will be centralised in one site.

We have been down this road many times before. Out of hours medicine going to Dundee. Community midwifery all going to one site in Arbroath. And plans afoot to send the sickest early-term babies from Ninewells to Aberdeen or Glasgow.

In Angus, there are only three points of major cost pressure the partnership can control. Prescription costs, staffing and estates are expensive. But health bosses have said far bigger threats are two great unknowns outside their control — unfunded pay awards from the SNP at Holyrood and ludicrous National Insurance hikes by Labour. But any cuts to local healthcare will impact on the most vulnerable people in our society.