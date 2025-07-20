Westminster View - Standing together for community services

“​The Save Balmossie Fire & Ambulance Station Campaign group has been at the forefront of raising concerns on behalf of communities across the Dundee and Angus area.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has now formally launched a public consultation on its Service Delivery Review – a document which includes proposed operational changes at Balmossie Fire Station.

This is a moment of real concern for many across our community, and rightly so.

Before the consultation was published, Shona Robison MSP and I engaged with senior figures from SFRS to raise the concerns that had been put to us directly by residents, firefighters, and campaigners.

We made clear the depth of feeling in the community and the worries people have about what any reduction in services could mean for public safety.

We have also secured a further meeting with SFRS in the coming weeks.

While it would be wrong to pretend these decisions are ever easy for emergency services facing financial and operational pressures, it is right that the public have a say in what happens next.

The proposals will affect some of our most rural communities throughout Angus, including Friockheim, Inverkeilor, Arbirlot, Carnoustie, Monifieth and Broughty Ferry, as well as our communities along the coast and into Dundee.

It’s important that the voices of these communities are heard loud and clear.

The Save Balmossie Fire and Ambulance Station Campaign group has already been at the forefront of raising concerns about the proposal on behalf of communities across the Dundee and Angus area.

Through public meetings, petitions, and tireless awareness-raising, they’ve ensured that the human consequences of this proposal haven’t been lost in a spreadsheet.

They’ve demonstrated what it means for a community to stand together, even when the outcome may not be in their hands.

I’d strongly encourage every constituent to take part in the consultation and share their views on the options being proposed by SFRS.

It can be accessed online at the SFRS website: firescotland.citizenspace.com/sfrs-communications/sfrs-service-delivery-review-consultation and is open until September 16.

There are two sections at the beginning of the consultation that need to be completed before submitting, and then you can complete the questions in relation to the areas that most concern you.

In addition, in-person public meetings will take place on Tuesday, August 12, at Broughty Ferry Parish Church, 1 Guthrie Terrace, DD5 2QY (also known as Barnhill St Margaret’s Church) from 2pm to 4pm and then 6pm to 8pm.

Attendance at these sessions must be confirmed in advance by emailing [email protected].

Whatever lies ahead, it’s vital that we hold decision-makers at SFRS accountable and ensure that any changes reflect the needs and safety of the people they serve.

I want to pay tribute to everyone who has spoken up so far – your voice matters.

The campaign to save Balmossie Fire Station has shown the best of community spirit and determination. Now let’s make sure those views are taken on board.