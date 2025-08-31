Westminster View - Expert’s catastrophic policy is risking jobs and businesses

​”There will be 70,000 farm businesses adversely affected by this raid on Agricultural Property Relief, and a further 200,000 jobs in the firing line from Business Property Relief ending.”

I read with interest recently that HMRC are in the business of awarding themselves grandiose accolades such as ‘Expert of the Year’ and I assume a range of other self- congratulating titles in an annual internal awards jamboree. Good on them I say, writes Dave Doogan MP.

We are far too slow to recognise achievement these days when people go above and beyond however, I was always taught that self-praise is no praise at all.

It would be helpful to many honest taxpayers in Angus and Perthshire Glens and beyond if one of these tax professionals could secure an award for closing the gap between that which HMRC is owed and what it actually manages to collect. This is called ‘The Tax Gap’ and currently sits at 5.3% or almost £50bn annually in lost UK taxes. To give that some context, it is slightly more than twice the cost of running all of Scotland’s annual NHS and Social Care budget.

The so-called Expert of the Year 2025 is an official called Mr Mee, the architect of HMRC’s ending of Agricultural Property Relief for family-owned farms and Business Property Relief for family-owned businesses. This catastrophic policy was designed to stop the Clarksons and the Dysons of this world hiding their wealth in farms, except it doesn’t manage that. It wasn’t designed to slam the door on investment in agricultural output, yet it achieves precisely that.

In Angus and Perthshire, we are in the direct firing line of this policy with our rural economy underpinned by agricultural suppliers of plant and equipment, veterinarian services, contractors, feed, fuel and fertiliser suppliers, hauliers and the rest. Why would farmers continue investing more and more in their farm business only to hand on an even bigger tax bill to the next generation?

I’m sure Mr Mee is the envy of his Whitehall colleagues, as remote from the coal face of the real economy as it’s possible to be. I must confess though that his pride jars with the reality across Angus and Perthshire. There will be 70,000 farm businesses adversely affected by this raid on Agricultural Property Relief, and a further 200,000 jobs in the firing line from Business Property Relief ending. Mr Mee says he’s humbled by this award. Not nearly humble enough in my book.