Westminster View - Breadalbane School goes the distance to Westminster

Parliament recognises the challenges for schools that are further away and there is support available with the costs.

It’s not a political observation so much as a demonstrable geographic fact - Westminster is a long way from Angus and Perthshire Glens.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps MPs are uniquely placed to have an appreciation of just how far away and the challenges involved in getting there and home again every week. Nevertheless, if you set out to persuade a Scottish constituency that you wish to be their MP, then you had better get used to travelling a lot, whatever the distance. It is not a surprise.

So, Scottish MPs need to just get on with it. Interestingly it’s actually more complex than that. We Scottish MPs are reasonably well connected to London by rail and air if not by road, so things are actually considerably better for us than, say, MPs in West or North Wales, in Northern Ireland or the South West of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I raise this, not because I am looking for sympathy for Scottish MPs, obviously, but with specific regard to how it affects access to Parliament for constituents and school children in particular. In any given week in the Westminster Parliament as I am going about my business, I am moving through great swathes of members of the public in groups, especially schools, and individually who have made a visit to parliament.

With confidence in politics straining and voter turnout at alarmingly low levels, there has never been a more important time to get the next generation engaged and informed with democracy and the electoral process. That’s why I was so pleased to meet with S5&6 pupils form Breadalbane Academy in February, who had engaged with the Parliament’s outreach service, applied for the funding and made the visit up and down on the sleeper train.

Parliament recognises the challenges for schools that are further away and there is support available with the costs. I didn’t meet with a single secondary school in Parliament in the last term between 2019 and 2024 and so far, only Breadalbane have gone the distance. Secondaries in my constituency can get the Sleeper Train from Pitlochry, Montrose, Perth or Dundee and open the door to a memorable and meaningful visit to Parliament. I will be writing to all secondaries across Angus and Perthshire Glens to encourage them to follow Breadalbane’s lead.