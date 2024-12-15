Shipping Lines - Whyte John incident recalled almost 75 years on

​The ill-fated Odyssey at Aberdeen. (Photo by Maurice Napier)

In late October of this year the Fraserburgh-registered fishing boat Odyssey (FR70) caught fire and sank in the North Sea approximately 140 miles off Montrose, writes John Aitken.

Fortunately, as with the earlier Whyte John incident which took place much closer to the Angus coast in 1950, all crew members were rescued.

The four fishermen of the Whyte John, which had been fishing by the seine net method and were only five miles off Montrose, took to their own lifeboat. They were picked up after about five hours by the coastal passenger cargo vessel St. Ninian on her regular service between Leith, Aberdeen and the Northern Isles.

Owned by North of Scotland, Orkney and Shetland Steam Navigation Co. Ltd she had been built in 1950 by the Caledon shipyard at Dundee. I remembered her well, having seen her that year in Aberdeen.

In the 1980s I was visiting Halifax, Nova Scotia on an offshore sales trip when I called for a short while at the local maritime museum while waiting for a flight up to St John’s. Browsing among the exhibits I spotted a model of St. Ninian. However, the caption read “Built in Aberdeen” which I discreetly pointed out the error to the Curator.

The crew members, two Scots and two Danes, were later landed at Aberdeen. The 30-ton Whyte John, registered in Hull, was owned by Whyte (Seiners) Ltd, head of which was Mr Alexander Whyte, Aberdeen.

Fire broke out in the engine room and soon enveloped the fishing boat from stem to stern. The crew had left their vessel unmanned and as their radio was damaged they were taken on board the St.Ninian. The Whyte John was later towed into Montrose by the RNLI lifeboat Good Hope. Most of one side was burned away and still smouldering.

At 10.30pm on Monday, October 2, 1950 Montrose lifeboat had been called out when lights, thought to be flares, were seen about five miles offshore. When the lifeboat crew arrived at the scene the 30-ton Danish-rigged fishing boat Whyte John was found to be still ablaze.

The fishing boat crew had returned in an unsuccessful effort to extinguish the blaze. Several vessels had passed by but had failed to stop. Before the Montrose lifeboat appeared on the scene the St. Ninian had been on her way from Leith.

Listeners to the trawler waveband followed the action via messages passed from Stonehaven Radio and the lifeboat Good Hope was instructed to stand by the burning fishing boat until daylight. Flames could be seen from Montrose beach and the Whyte John had drifted to within three miles from the shore. Lifeboat coxswain James Paton’s son jumped on board and hacked through the hawser which was attached to the fishing net. The Good Hope returned to Montrose harbour about 9 a.m and moored the stricken fishing boat to the jetty near the Lazy Hole.

There she settled on the river bed. Most of her starboard side had burned away. with the fish hold full of oily water and her cabin half full. There were still five baskets of fish on board. The crew of the Good Hope had been at sea for ten hours with Montrose and Usan Coastguards also involved.