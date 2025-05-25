Shipping Lines - When plans were made for a roll-on-roll off facility

Montrose Harbour. (Karen Vernon/Geograph)

The majority of vessels passing through Montrose port consist of coasters, short sea traders, and, since the early to mid-1970s, offshore support ships of various types and dimensions, and currently a range of complex wind farm inspection, repair and maintenance ships, writes John Aitken.

In addition, there is the occasional visit of a much larger general purpose cargo vessel, in excess of 130 metres, usually engaged in what are known as the “tramping trades”. There are also visits from coastal oil tankers to “top up” the supplies of bunker fuel held in tanks behind the South Quay.

Also the more humdrum dredgers and NLB lighthouse tenders Pharos and Pole Star make periodic calls or working visits depending on the navigational requirements to the port approaches. Currently there is a flotilla of tenders and workboats required for the transporting of technical personnel to and from the wind farms situated a few miles out from Scurdie Light. It was therefore a pleasant surprise to see the ro-ro cargo vessel Link Polaris arrive at the start of the month from the Norwegian port of Avaldsnes, to load bagged fertiliser for Iceland. Avaldsnes is a small community in the municipality of Rogaland in Norway, situated on the northernmost point of the island of Karmoy just south of the well-known port of Haugesund, a port of registry seen on a number of Norwegian-owned ships.

I once worked on an offshore drilling rig which was in Haugesund for repairs in February and it was extremely cold. There were icicles hanging from the roof of the shipyard fabrication hall and we were strongly advised to walk between the rig and the bunkhouse well out in the roadway in case ice dropped off. Without a hard hat it could have meant an early entry to Valhalla.

The transportation of wheeled road vehicles by sea is certainly not new, but has certainly expanded greatly since the Allied armada set sail from the south of England on June 6, 1944, bound for the beaches of Normandy. Those dark days proved it was possible for many types of vehicle to cross without sophisticated terminal ramps and back-up facilities to complement their stern or side ramps.

I have been trying to remember some of the vessels seen in Montrose over the years and would be obliged if readers could add to my lists. I should point out there is a difference between a ro-ro ferry and a cargo ship fitted with a stern or side ramp to give it flexibility in trade routes and cargoes. For example, the Basto V was a ferry drafted in from the Moss-Horten route in Noway to bring sectional houses to Montrose for transport to the Ellon area in the early days of the oil boom.

Returning to vessels seen at Montrose – at the modest end of the arrivals was the Helen Anna, Antigua & Barbuda flag, port of registry St John’s, assembled by the one-time prolific builder of river/sea ships Slovenske Lodenice at Komarno in Slovakia; Marant, a Belgian-owned ship flying the state flag of that country also built by the same shipyard on the Danube; Jade noticeable with a pale green hull, Dutch flag, 88 metres long, 3587-ton deadweight and built in 2010.

To be continued.