Shipping Lines - Vessel replacement project almost reaches fruition

​The 07 Lafite edges up the South Esk to load at the South Quay.

The arrival of a new ship creates headlines especially one creating a new chapter in a long history of service to seafarers around the coasts of Scotland and the Isle of Man, writes John Aitken.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a history of operating lighthouse tenders going back over 200 years, from the first Pharos which was built at Elie, Fife, in 1799, the new Pole Star will be the fifth to carry the name. She will work in partnership with the Pharos, the tenth NLB tender to carry the traditional name.

Interestingly, a brief news item appeared in the Montrose, Arbroath and Brechin Review of September 21, 1894: “The Northern Lighthouse Commissioners’ steamer Pharos arrived at Montrose yesterday (sic) with stores for Scurdyness Lighthouse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Pole Star will replace the ship built in 2000 by Ferguson Shipbuilders Ltd at Port Glasgow and, to quote a comment passed at the time, “designed, built and delivered on budget.” How times have changed!

Tayside has had a few connections over the years with NLB tenders. Back in 1939 the Caledon shipyard in Dundee built the Hesperus, which in her later years became the survey vessel Sperus and made a number of calls at Montrose. In the 1950s and 60s the Dundee shipyard built a further two multi-purpose tenders for the NLB which were given traditional names.

Then came the Fingal, now a bespoke hotel facility at the port of Leith. As the last ship to be built at the Blythswood shipyard in Glasgow, it was named by a close relative of a Montrose resident. The new multi-functional vessel is being built in Spain by the long-established shipbuilding firm of Gondan and was launched on January 14 of this year into the Ria del Eo then towed to the fitting out berth at the main shipyard

Looking forward, it could be some time in the future before the new arrival from Spain is seen in or off the South Esk estuary depending on her work schedule. Of course she may be involved in a flag-waving exercise to allow her crew to familiarise themselves with Scottish coastal waters and their new ship and its sophisticated navigational aids. No doubt she will get a welcome on her maiden entry to the port of Montrose whenever she arrives. As far as the current vessel is concerned in 2025, “she has been sold to a private shipping company”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going back to a Saturday morning in late June. It was a bright, sunny start to the day with a fairly large cargo ship expected to arrive on the rising tide, having the unusual name of 07 Lafite, port of registry St. John’s, Antigua & Barbuda flag. As her expected time of arrival approached, so did a bank of haar, much to the disappointment of the bystanders who had gathered to witness her arrival.

However, the pilot boat headed down towards the sea and lo and behold the fog began to clear. She did not look like an image of her which appeared on a website, appearing green and white when she was completed by Peters Werft at Kampen in The Netherlands. She was now painted with a blue hull and black up to her waterline. Departing for a port in Egypt she was reported off Abu Qir at the time of writing then sailing to Antalya, Turkey.