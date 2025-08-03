Shipping Lines - Two Dutch ports were the start of it all

Northern Rock, designed to carry abnormal loads and/or project cargo.

Back in the early 1950s while still at secondary school I would occasionally take the long route home from Perth Academy via the railway station and the town’s two harbours, writes John Aitken.

The first named was an active transport hub in those days and much busier than the latter. There was the exception of a handful of elderly steam driven sand boats fussing around the Upper Harbour.

However, one Autumn afternoon I was fortunate enough to watch a Dutch coaster loading a cargo of grain, said to be oats. Pushing my luck, I retraced my steps the following afternoon and lo and behold another Dutch vessel was loading a similar cargo, both shipments destined for ports in East Anglia. At the time local rumour had it they were for the Royal racehorses at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The ports of registry were Groningen and Delfzijl, both major centres of coastal shipping in the north of The Netherlands when ships and cargoes were smaller. Little did I realise then that I would have the opportunity to visit both locations over 30 years later in the course of my employment in the offshore oil and gas industry.

Intriguingly these rather strange names set me up with a consuming interest – an interest which I still have, only it stretches far beyond the other side of the North Sea. Although those two names are still seen in Montrose port, especially the latter, there are still others which are seen from time to time. A good example being the inland fishing town of Urk which is the port of registry for one of the port’s most recent arrivals. This inland town lies closer to the German border than to the North Sea. Initially it was on an island before incursions by the Zuiderzee and a dyke constructed in 1939 altered its topography.

The ship in question, Northern Rock, owned by Hartman Seatrade arrived inwards from Le Trait in France, a port situated on the River Seine a few miles from the major port of Rouen and the base for Technip, an important manufacturer of subsea cables etc for the oil and gas industries.

Designed for the transportation of abnormal loads, the vessel has a flush deck almost the complete length of the ship and an accommodation block/wheelhouse only half the width of the vessel. She is classed as gearless, meaning shore side cranes are required to handle cargo on or off the ship whether in port of at an anchorage.

Dutch owners Hartman Brothers can trace their shipping origins back to 1775 back to a father and son, Jurjen Jans Hartman and Jan Lambertus Hartman”. On their website is an illustration of a traditional Dutch coaster of the 1950/60s, Deo Volente, a name still existing in the current fleet.

The 7th generation, Jan Hartman, decided to exchange inland navigation for seafaring, thus laying firm foundations for today’s prosperous operation which ranges from multi-purpose sea transport to the carrying of yachts.

While getting ready for sea in the old days “battening down the hatches”, negotiations were underway to fix an outward cargo. She moved to the North Quay to load a cargo of concrete mats. The Northern Rock later sailed for the offshore oil base at Dusavik, Norway.