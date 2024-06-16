Shipping Lines - The ship that supplied a strategic island base

​Norwegian-owned cargo carrier Silver Firda loaded bagged fertiliser for Iceland.

The last Shipping Lines article covered most of the story of the general purpose cargo ship Corsica, writes John Aitken.To complete the picture her flag state and port of registry are worthy of a mention having prompted a few queries when she was being tied up at the South Quay on the evening of May 30.

Firstly, the port where she is registered and often called her home port, but in this case she is unlikely to visit it. Although it can accommodate the world’s largest cruise ships, it is unlikely to attract many humdrum cargo vessels.

The colourful ensign flying over her stern was that of the little seen in these parts, the West Indian islands of St. Kitts and Nevis, part of the larger Leeward Islands group. The former British colonies gained their independence in 1983.

Although St. Kitts and Nevis do not compare in numbers of ships or in tonnage with “flag of convenience” states such as the big three - Panama, Liberia or Marshall Islands - they are still on the global ITF list which currently includes over 40 countries.

The Corsica’s port of registry that of Basseterre, has thought to have been seen on one previous occasion to my recollection, however I could stand to be corrected. The flag previously seen had flown over the stern of the former Saint-Nazaire pilot tender Stormbas II around the end of 2018.

Basseterre is the capital with a population in that year of 14,000 inhabitants. It is one of the oldest towns in the Eastern Caribbean. Founded in 1627 by French settlers, and has survived through a long history of Anglo-French administrations.

Arriving on a clear, sunny evening the following day was anything but, with a damp North Sea haar shrouding the lower estuary of the South Esk. This however, didn’t really hinder her loading schedule and she could be seen on the MPA webcam passing Scurdie Light around nine o’clock the following morning heading away south.

A few days later she was picked up on the AIS international identification system passing the Channel Islands heading towards Las Palmas. Later she was reported on route to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

An afternoon check of vessels in the port of Montrose on Friday, 3rd May showed what was listed as a “refrigerated cargo ship” with the name of Silver Firda and registered at the port of Floro in Norway. Quickly reaching for my camera, I headed for the local waterfront in order to catch sight of this unusual arrival which had come up from the Dutch port of Velsen.

Only 63 metres in length, she had been built in Norway in1978 as a side-loading pallet carrier by Lindstols Skip & Baatbyggeri shipyard at Risor. If I remember correctly the remains of the minesweeper Thorodd of Bamse fame lie on the seabed in the same area of the Skagerrak.