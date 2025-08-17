Shipping Lines - The changing face of Montrose waterfront

​A current scene with offshore support ships at the South Quay.

The town of Montrose owes its prosperity in no small way to its position at the mouth of the River South Esk. Down the years it has capitalised on this geographical position, writes John Aitken.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

True, over the centuries there have been difficulties but these have been overcome to a large extent by wise decisions and hard work. The harbour came into the possession of the Provost, Magistrates and Town Council on September 20, 1493 as the result of a Royal Charter granted by King James IV at Stirling, when vessels were small and few in number.

By the turn of the 1800s trade had increased considerably and the Town Council were seriously exploring the possibility of constructing three docks, but this was thought to be too costly. In 1837 trade had expanded even further and a decision could not be put off any longer. That year the Town Council applied to Parliament for permission to borrow a sum not exceeding £40,000 of which £35,000 would be spent on the dock itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what was the harbour like around the mid-1830s? The only quay available for vessels using the port was from the bridge to opposite the former Chivers factory, ending up at Steamboat Quay. Part of the quay opposite Wharf Street was named the Coal Shore and the Lazy Hole, with an area recessed northwards towards Wharf House and Customs House Quay. Joseph Birnie’s shipyard built some grand sailing ships in their premises. Part of the quay had to be lifted up when a launch took place.

In the late 1880s the harbour railway passed through there and around the same time the Deep Water Jetty was constructed to accommodate the big sailing ships employed in The Colonial Wood Trade. Also further east was the property of the London and Montrose Shipping Company plus several shipyards, the fish processing business of Joseph Johnstone & Sons, America Street, California and Meridian Streets.

After 1839-43 it was all amended with the completion of the Wet Dock, which had catered for many and varied cargoes, ranging from potatoes and other foodstuffs, logs, dressed timber, cereals, agribulks, baled wood pulp - the list could go on and on and the same goes for the riverside berths. Then in summer 1981 the Wet Dock was filled in over a relatively short period in order to provide much-needed storage space,

From the early 1970s, the south side of the river had been reclaimed to form a major offshore marine base completed to international specification, equal to similar facilities in Norway, Singapore and other burgeoning oil and gas support bases. Although some older properties are still standing, a number are undergoing refurbishment, such as Dock Buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Honorary Port Archivist for the past two decades since retiring from the Board of Montrose Port Authority, I have seen the last rare vestiges of sail, through the age of steam and into diesel propulsion and now into advancing maritime propulsion fuels and yet there are still experimental sail systems being evaluated, for example the former Beluga Skysails and the Dutch-flag coaster Anke, both seen in Montrose port in recent years.