The Caroline leaves her berth on the South Quay heading for south-east Asia

The last two weeks in May and the following few days proved to be an interesting period for ship observers and harbour watchers at the port of Montrose, with a wide range of shipping passing up and down the tidal waters of the South Esk, writes John Aitken.

Vessels ranged in length from a heavy lift cargo ships in excess of 132 metres in length to a trawler King Challenger, built at a shipyard on the Moray Firth.

Ships came from a growing and intriguing range of shipyards around the globe from The Netherlands to the Far East. A world gazetteer plus an old style Lloyd’s Register would be handy but of course they have now been superseded by digital means, making ship research faster but not always more accurate.

Listed among the recent arrivals are vessels which have been fully or just partly assembled in countries not traditionally associated with a traditional shipbuilding industry and are owned or managed around the eastern Mediterranean.

This has come about partly due to the change in sourcing raw materials which go into the manufacture of modern fertiliser production. A number of Baltic region sources are no longer currently available due to the geopolitical situation regarding sanctions pertaining to the upper Baltic region.

In late May two Dutch-flag coasters arrived both built in their homeland, the Anita, 2,592-ton deadweight, 88 metres in length, registered at Rotterdam and built at the busy Damen shipbuilding facility at Bergum in 2013. The other, Hunzedijk, just slightly longer at 90 metres, completed by Tille Scheepsbouw at Kootstertille but registered at the former Dutch “coaster capital” o Groningen in the far north of the country.

Later in the month saw the arrival of the large Portuguese-flag deep sea heavy lift freighter Caroline from the German port of Cuxhaven, situated on the lower Elbe estuary. There was something familiar about her general arrangement plan and outline - all accommodation, bridge etc. up for’rard, two deck cranes and funnel placed at the aft quarter. Ships of this size and profile have been seen on numerous occasions in Montrose port in recent years usually for the transportation of oilfield equipment.

Some of the earlier similar ships had been built by former Hamburg shipbuilders J. J. Sietas who at that time had been building ships since 1634 but since have gone out of business for a variety of reasons. The Caroline however had been built in China by Kouan Shipbuilding-Taizhou Jiangsu.