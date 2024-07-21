Shipping Lines - From Gulf Coast shrimp boats to titans of the deep

​A line-up of ‘Titans of the Deep’ at Montrose North Quay.

It’s more than three-quarters of a century since the concept of the offshore support vessel, or supply boats as we called them, emerged due to their modest dimensions, writes John Aitken.

Their requirement arose when drilling for oil and gas moved out into deeper waters and out of sight of land. Since 1956 the Ebb Tide has been given the credit by many as the earliest specifically designed vessel to transport material from shore-based marine bases to offshore drilling rigs and platforms. Prior to then, converted shrimp boats and landing craft are said to have been used on a makeshift basis over shallower waters and neighbouring coastal swamplands of the US Gulf Coast.

The subject came up again recently when it was mentioned that one of the locally-based wind farm crew transfer craft, Rix Lion, was due to depart south for regular maintenance, including a dry docking at Great Yarmouth.

It was in February, 1972 that I was seconded by my employers, Dundee Chamber of Commerce, to accompany an offshore fact-finding mission to Great Yarmouth, invited by BP Petroleum Development Ltd who were due to move north to support exploration drilling and development of the Forties Field. Little was known as to the size and magnitude of the exploration and development soon to take place far off the Angus coast and its future ramifications for the port and town of Montrose.

During my visit I seemed to recall seeing a wooden dry dock which had been in situ off the River Yare since around the time of Admiral Nelson but no doubt has been replaced by a more modern structure since then.

Over the past few weeks, in addition to the regular offshore callers, an increasing number of “strangers” have made often fleeting appearances. Anchors, chain and other mooring equipment is either taken on board or discharged at the end of a contract, crew changes also take place. Bunker fuel is often a regular requirement with the local tank farm replenished with supplies usually from a series of vessels of the James Fisher Everard tanker fleet.

Examples of the occasional callers were Atlantica Duke, Odin Viking, Normand Sapphire, and Skandi Peregrino. The first-named had been built in Italy by the Rosetti Marina SpA and was flying the Bahamas flag.

Odin Viking, on the other hand, had been built by Vard Tulcea in Romania and registered at Mandal, one of the most southerly ports in Norway and the birthplace of the celebrated Christian Salvesen, whose business interests included ship owning, oil and gas drilling and whaling. Painted in contrasting bright yellow and black, similar to her “fleet mates” who are season ticket holders at Montrose port, she has had several names while sailing for several well-known Norwegian owners.

On the subject of overseas shipyards, the Skandi Peregrino firstly departed to lie at anchor in Lunan Bay. Reduced visibility prevented a photograph, but one was taken on her return to the port. She had an interesting background having been built in Vietnam by Vard Vungtau. Flying the Norwegian flag, she is registered in Bergen.