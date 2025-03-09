Shipping Lines - a harbour at an ocean crossroads?

​Onego Rio, berthed at Montrose, December 2024 – built in Nikolaev, Ukraine, 2003.

The list of ships in the port during the last two weeks of 2024 told the story of the current activity at the Angus seaport, writes John Aitken.

Berthed at the riverside quays on either side of the South Esk were a series of offshore support vessels which included a series of powerful anchor handling tug/supply ships of Scandinavian-owned Viking Supply Ships registered at the south Norwegian port of Mandal,

These included Brage, Magne and Njord Viking all regular users of the port, Canadian-flag Atlantic Kesrel whose “sister” ship Atlantic Merlin was still in Newfoundland and Labrador waters in supply mode out of St John’s for the giant Hibernia offshore concrete production platform.

Also in port were Fram Prince, Pacific Dispatch, Skandi Lifter and work, repair vessel Brint Enabler, the latter working over the Seagreen Wind Farm area. A small flotilla of CTVs were also noted intermittently tied up in the port during spells of inclement weather.

A quick, in-and-out arrival and departure, around New Year was the Norwegian-flag AHTS Normand Drott homeported at the port of Skudenesehavn. I was fortunate to see her clear Montrose, round Scurdie Ness Lighthouse and head away south.

One of the largest callers of the year just made it before the end of 2024 when the 143-metre Onego Rio berthed at the North Quay to load a part shipment of used oilfield downhole tubulars. She reportedly departed bound for Rotterdam prior to Hogmanay.

A powerful-looking vessel looked in towards the end of the year named Norside Cygnus, built in Norway by the Kvearner Fjellstrand at a site called Omastrand. Of 4260-ton deadweight, 77 metres long, being completed in 2015. Described as a work, repair vessel she was formerly named Vestland Cygnus.

Now a tale from the steam tug Kerne’s volunteer group, who have worked continuously in fair weather and foul to keep the veteran workhorse in working order.

As 2024 drew to a close and with the mercury dropping and daylight hours growing shorter, time became limited to undertake the amount of work required. It was time to concentrate on the engineers’ favourite jobs - boiler cleaning. The first task was to empty the boiler. Then the smoke box was hoisted to remove soot.

Then the ‘black squad’ became involved. This job was usually undertaken with a light brush and a rag but is now done with a heavy brush. The whole procedure requires many more ‘volunteers’ in the chain and requires an extended hot shower then get the clothes and overalls in the wash before the wife gets home.

Water removal also includes the bilges, which is completed with plastic cups and scoops. While the filthy jobs were going on below, the unseasonal dry weather allowed white gloss to the wheelhouse and black applied to the anchor windlass and the opportunity was taken to freshen up the interior of the engine room.

So the year drew to a close and preparations made for the 55th year of preservation of the Montrose-built steam tug Kerne which saw naval service during two global conflicts.