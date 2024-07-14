Holyrood Notes - Review of postal vote should be made public

​”Recurring issues suggest a systemic problem that needs urgent attention.”

Elections are critical components of any democracy, and the right of everyone covered by the franchise to vote is paramount, writes Graeme Dey MSP.That is why people being denied the opportunity to participate in the Westminster process due to the Postal Vote fiasco is unacceptable.

In the days leading up to the poll, my office was contacted by numerous constituents who, due to foreign holidays, sought access to a Postal Vote. However, with their departure date fast approaching, they had still not received the relevant papers. Sadly, some ultimately left Scotland without casting their ballot. This is frankly disgraceful.

The calling of a snap election during the holiday season was always going to create pressure on the Postal Vote system, and there are undoubtedly lessons to be learned from that. But I cannot help but concur with the opinions expressed to me by many who missed out that they were poorly served.

The initial distribution to permanent Postal Vote holders was sluggish. Despite a denial from Royal Mail, I suspect their policy favouring parcel deliveries over surface mail was a factor. For too many people who had booked holidays, this was intolerable.

That is why I have written to the Electoral Registration Office asking for a full review of their performance, with the outcome made public. This issue is not just a matter of logistics; it is about ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in our democratic process.

Let us not forget that there were also problems with Postal Vote issuing for the Arbroath West, Letham, and Friockheim council by-election earlier this year. These recurring issues suggest a systemic problem that needs urgent attention.

The integrity of our elections depends on the electorate's trust, and incidents like these undermine that. It is essential that the Electoral Registration Office not only reviews its procedures but also takes immediate steps to improve the efficiency and reliability of Postal Vote distribution. Voters should not have to worry about whether their ballots will arrive on time or whether their votes will be counted. We cannot allow inefficiencies to disenfranchise a single one of us. Lessons learned must lead to meaningful changes - our democracy depends on it.