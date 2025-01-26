Holyrood Notes - Pension changes broke a vital trust

“For many of my constituents here in Angus South, this wasn’t just a delay in their retirement. It was a devastating blow to their financial stability.” (Pic: John Devlin/National World)

The injustice faced by WASPI women - born in the 1950s and blindsided by changes to the state pension age - remains one of the most shameful failures of successive UK governments, writes Graeme Dey MSP.

Actually I’d go further.

It is amongst the biggest disgraces I have encountered in my near 14 years as an elected politician.

The state pension system was built on trust. Women paid into it on the understanding they could retire at 60.

But the way these changes were implemented - without adequate warning or transitional arrangements - broke that trust.

For many of my constituents here in Angus South, this wasn’t just a delay in their retirement. It was a devastating blow to their financial stability.

Many had little opportunity to prepare for the changes or build private pensions, especially those in lower-paid jobs or balancing care-giving responsibilities.

Some had to return to work in their 60s despite poor health.

Others have had to rely on savings, family, or benefits, all because Westminster failed to plan properly.

Labour’s refusal to commit to the fair compensation called for by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman shows once again how easily Westminster politics can abandon those in need.

What makes Labour’s inaction particularly galling is the hypocrisy.

Before the election, Labour politicians were only too happy to pose for photos with WASPI women, promising them support and justice.

Today, when it comes to delivering on those promises, they’ve turned their backs, offering nothing but excuses.

A party that once prided itself on standing up for working people is now running away from addressing this scandal.

In the interests of fairness and accuracy, let me acknowledge that some individual Labour politicians have publicly called for a swift and fair resolution to this issue – but their Government continues to sit on its hands.

I have always stood firmly with the WASPI women, demanding that Westminster take responsibility.

The SNP has called for fair compensation, recognising the profound impact of these changes - not as distant figures on a balance sheet, but as the everyday struggles of real people.

Shamefully, Labour in London attempted to deflect by claiming the Scottish Government could step in if it wanted.

They did so knowing that pensions remain a reserved matter, and the Scotland Act prevents the Scottish Government from taking action.

This is not just a policy failure; it is a moral failure that underlines why Scotland must take control of its future.

But first and foremost this is about the unacceptable betrayal of these women and the impact that has had on their lives

The WASPI women – including the estimated 8000 here in Angus - deserve justice.

*Graeme Dey is the Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Angus South contstituency, and is also currently serving as the Minister for Veterans and the Minister for Higher and Further Education, which posts he has held since 2023.