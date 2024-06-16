Holyrood Notes - Ensure you can exercise your democratic right

Voters should make sure they know the necessary deadlines and make sure they’re eligible to go to the polls.

In just three short weeks, people will be walking to their local polling stations, writes Graeme Dey MSP

I will be spending many of the days leading up to July 4 pounding the streets and making the case for my own favoured candidates. Those not persuaded by any particular outlook can anticipate many local activists from all parties delivering leaflets and knocking on doors. I look forward to listening to concerns, making the case and hopefully persuading – but, if not, then engaging in respectful dialogue.

The General Election will be the first time that voters in Scotland will be required to show a form of photo ID to vote. The current UK Government has said we need tough restrictions to combat election fraud, but pilots suggest one million voters could be put off voting.

Do not let the introduction of photo ID disenfranchise you. If you don’t have a valid ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate by 5pm on June 26. You can also apply for a proxy vote by this deadline.

This election is particularly significant given the recent changes to our local constituencies. The traditional Angus seat has been replaced by two new ones - Arbroath & Broughty Ferry and Angus & Perthshire Glens. Residents of Arbroath, Letham and Friockheim will now vote in a different constituency to those living in Forfar, Kirriemuir, Brechin and Montrose.

These represent not just a redrawing of lines on a map but a redefinition of our local political identity. One brings together many of the coastal communities, while the other encompasses a broader, more rural area.

Fundamentally, voting is a cornerstone of our democracy. It's crucial that every eligible voter participates, ensuring their voice is heard in shaping our collective future. To ensure your vote counts, remember the key deadlines: Registering to vote must be completed by midnight on June 18. For those opting for postal ballots, applications need to be submitted by 5pm on June 19. Given recent postal service delays, I recommend applying as soon as possible to avoid any issues.

