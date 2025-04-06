Holyrood Notes - Angus is facing ‘huge losses’ to jobs and wider economy

“​Both of these factories aren’t just totemic for Angus, they are vital employers with a future in our towns.” (Pic: Google Maps)

In the last week, there have been announcements of two potentially huge losses to Angus, both in terms of jobs and the wider economy, writes Tess White MSP.

First, employees at Strathmore Water in Forfar were told their employer AG Barr intends to stop production of the famous bottled mineral water there.

Then, the international firm behind Matrix in Brechin told workers it will stop assembly at its riverside factory.

Both of these factories aren’t just totemic for Angus, they are vital employers with a future in our towns.

Having “Strathie Springs” in the town has always been a point of pride for locals.

It was not long ago when you could open a supermarket chiller anywhere in the world and find a bottle of Strathmore in it.

Going back a little further, many of the HGVs leaving Angus carried much-loved Scottish brands like Ferguzade and Barr Cola, and it was an important haulier for Bon Accord.

AG Barr is now looking at trimming its business, in favour of expanding more profitable parts of its business, like fizzy fruit drinks.

It was only as recently as 2014 when Strathmore was an official sponsor of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and it was the number one British bottled water in 1999.

Barr’s also posted increased profits recently and I just don’t accept that Strathmore mineral water shouldn’t figure in its long-term plans.

Matrix is an important Brechin firm with a long history.

It’s iconic in that way but also a barometer for technical jobs in Angus.

Matrix may be the latest victim of Storm Babet because it wasn’t supported then, and the future of that whole area is still uncertain now.

What’s really grim is the Scottish Government just sat back and let it happen.

Everyone in the area remembers the ridiculous grants of £1500 for people who were flooded and £3000 for businesses. Humza Yousaf turned up late and promised the earth but there was no pay-off.

It seems the hands-off approach to Brechin is still causing shockwaves being felt today.

My thoughts are with those affected in Forfar and Brechin, along with their families, at this difficult time.