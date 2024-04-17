The 31-year-old casualty was airlifted to hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning. (Pic: Arbroath RNLI)

The 31-year-old is being treated for serious injuries after being rescued during a four-hour operation involving the RNLI, Scottish Ambulance Service and Coastguard.

Emergency services, including lifeboats and a helicopter, were deployed at 10.30pm to an area known as Seaman’s Grave.

Lifeboat crews administered care to the man at the scene before he was eventually airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen at around 2am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05pm on Monday, police received a call regarding a concern for a man at the Arbroath Cliffs, Arbroath.

“Officers attended, however, at around 12.40am on Tuesday, the 31-year-old man fell from the cliff onto rocks.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for serious injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Ron Churchill, Arbroath’s lifeboat operations manager, said: “Our crew workedalongside colleagues from the other emergency services to manage a challengingsituation that resulted in the successful extraction of a casualty.