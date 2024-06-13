Works starts on ground investigations for SSEN transmission project

Groundwork will be carried out across the north east area this summer.

Ground investigations are beginning to help SSEN Transmission gather information for the next stage of development for its upgraded powerlines between Kintore and tealing.

It forms part of a wider exercise involving a number of other schemes further north: Beauly – Blackhillock – New Deer – Peterhead; Spittal – Loch Buidhe - Beauly; Beauly – Denny

The company is planning a major upgrade of the transmission network which it says will enable the transportation of renewable energy, helping to deliver UK and Scottish Government net zero targets and energy security.

Project teams and contractors will undertake walkover surveys and intrusive ground investigation works, to help inform the next stage of development relating to the alignment of new 400kV overhead lines.

The schemes also include existing overhead line upgrades and new 400kV substations and HVDC convertor stations.

Intrusive ground investigations typically involve drilling boreholes or digging trial pits, allowing engineers to understand the engineering properties of the soil and rock beneath potential tower locations and their ability to support the structures.

Peter McKessick, head of onshore development for SSEN Transmission, said: “Ground investigations are a necessary step in any new developments.“Local community members can expect to see more activity on the ground over the summer, and while most assessments are expected to cause very little local disruption, we would like to thank the local community for their patience while they are carried out.

"Where more intrusive assessments are required, we will work to keep local disruption and environmental impacts to a minimum.“Our team continues to assess and consider feedback from members of the public and stakeholders as part of our consultation process.

"This includes active consideration of alternative alignments suggested by stakeholders which we’re currently assessing against key environmental, technical and economic factors.