Work due to start on improvements to country park sewer network

The project is due to get under way next week. The network within the park has been under-performing during severe conditions. (Karen Vernon)

The project is being carried out by Scottish Water and its capital project delivery partner Caledonia Water Alliance (CWA).

Since Storm Babet and the period of sustained very wet weather which accompanied it, the publicly-owned water company has identified that the rising main sewer, which runs for around 600 metres from Queenswell Road, skirting the south-east corner of Forfar Loch, is not performing as expected during high flow conditions.

In order to investigate and remedy the situation as quickly as possible, CWA will install a temporary overland pipe along the route to enable further investigation and remedial action.

The temporary pipe and working area will be fenced off to keep members of the public safe; and Scottish Water has said that every effort will be made to minimise the project’s impact on footpaths and public amenity as far as possible.

Work is expected to begin in the week beginning Monday, April 15 and the duration will be confirmed during May once initial investigations are complete.

It follows the renewal last year of a key section of sewer at the country park by Scottish Water and CWA following a number of bursts in recent years.

The works aimed to resolve the issue, preventing any further impacts on the local community and environment

John Townshend, project manager, said: “The work we are doing is necessary to ensure that the sewer network is able to serve the community and protect the local environment.

“We recognise that we are working in an important amenity space for the town, which has already seen disruption in recent years.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause and will do all we can to keep impact on users of the park to a minimum, while taking the further action that is needed for the long-term.”