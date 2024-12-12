Westmuir woodland praised as 'impressive' community asset

An area of Angus woodland managed for the local community was a worthy category winner in this year’s Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards saw 11 trophies awarded in six categories

Westmuir Community Development Trust for Westmuir Community Woodland, brought home the Small Community Woodland Group prize.

The judges had high praise for the, calling it “impressive”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards recognised woodland projects from across the country.

They added: “The group’s engagement with its community and the in-kind support it benefits from is impressive.”

Local groups, farmers, foresters and large estates were all recognised at the national event, held by Scotland’s Finest Woods to coincide with National Tree Week.

Jean Nairn, Executive Director of Scotland’s Finest Woods, said: “The production of high-quality timber in an environmentally-sustainable way, and the use of woodland by farmers to help them improve their yields as well as creating biodiversity, are just some of the great examples of how woods and forests can boost both the climate and the economy. When you add in the work of communities, schools and hard-working smallholders, you have a superb range of work to champion.”

Westmuir Community Woodland Park, on the edge of the village, was formed by the trust to improve the local environment and to provide a resource for leisure and recreation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes a path network, seating areas, woodland and wetland areas to provide a variety of habitats for wildlife and a valuable resource for local people.

Mairi Gougeon MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform & Islands, who presented many of the awards, said: “This year’s Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards is a fantastic way to celebrate the very best in forestry in Scotland and to pay tribute to the many people and organisations that devote so much time and effort into creating and caring for woodlands.

“The sheer variety of awards, including farming to communities and schools, to native and productive woodlands, really demonstrates the breadth and depth of forestry in Scotland.

“Congratulations everyone involved and especially the winners who have had their hard work recognised in this prestigious way.”