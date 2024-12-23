Two holiday pods planned for Angus farmland

By Liam Rutherford
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An application has been lodged for two-holiday pods on Angus farmland, writes Liam Rutherford.

The scheme is part of a farm diversification at Newmill of Castleton, which sits close to Eassie between Glamis and Meigle.

If the plans, which have been lodged with Angus Council, are approved, the two pods would be built on land beside the existing farmhouse and would accommodate up to three guests on short-stay breaks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an accompanying statement, Bobby Halliday Architects wrote: “Our client is keen to diversify farm income.

Kinpurnie Tower. (Allan Anderson/Google Maps)Kinpurnie Tower. (Allan Anderson/Google Maps)
Kinpurnie Tower. (Allan Anderson/Google Maps)

“As part of this initiative they have commissioned two small holiday dwellings on unused ground adjacent to their recently converted farmhouse. The dwellings will be identical and simple to construct.

“(They) will be styled to blend in with the rural landscape, taking design cues from agricultural buildings, while maintaining minimal environmental impact.”

The pods will have an open vista towards the Sidlaws, and a direct view of 258-year-old Kinpurnie Tower.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is hoped that the project will tempt additional visitors to the area and bring in more income for the local economy.

The supporting statement added: “The project will contribute to local tourism by providing much-needed short-stay accommodation, supporting nearby attractions and events, such as wedding venues.”

Angus Council will determine the application in due course.

Related topics:AngusAngus CouncilGlamis
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice