Two holiday pods planned for Angus farmland

An application has been lodged for two-holiday pods on Angus farmland, writes Liam Rutherford.

The scheme is part of a farm diversification at Newmill of Castleton, which sits close to Eassie between Glamis and Meigle.

If the plans, which have been lodged with Angus Council, are approved, the two pods would be built on land beside the existing farmhouse and would accommodate up to three guests on short-stay breaks.

In an accompanying statement, Bobby Halliday Architects wrote: “Our client is keen to diversify farm income.

Kinpurnie Tower. (Allan Anderson/Google Maps)

“As part of this initiative they have commissioned two small holiday dwellings on unused ground adjacent to their recently converted farmhouse. The dwellings will be identical and simple to construct.

“(They) will be styled to blend in with the rural landscape, taking design cues from agricultural buildings, while maintaining minimal environmental impact.”

The pods will have an open vista towards the Sidlaws, and a direct view of 258-year-old Kinpurnie Tower.

It is hoped that the project will tempt additional visitors to the area and bring in more income for the local economy.

The supporting statement added: “The project will contribute to local tourism by providing much-needed short-stay accommodation, supporting nearby attractions and events, such as wedding venues.”

Angus Council will determine the application in due course.