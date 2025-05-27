The public are heeding pleas to use water more efficiently

New Scottish Water data indicates that people are increasingly using water more efficiently and helping to protect supplies during the driest start to the year since 1964.

The utility estimates that demand for water has reduced by about 60 millions litres per day – enough to supply about half of Fife with water for a day – from its peak of more than 200 million litres.

The significant decrease, which will help the utility to protect resources and maintain normal supplies across the country, is due to people heeding the company’s call to use water as efficiently as possible by switching off sprinklers, using watering cans in the garden instead of hoses and taking shorter showers.

However, although there have been some short and light isolated showers in places, Scottish Water is calling on customers to continue to support the company by using water efficiently. Water levels in reservoirs have fallen from an average of 81% to 77% – 13% below the average of 90% for this time of year and 16% below levels of 93% this time last year.

Scottish Water is asking customers to be mindful of their water use and is offering advice on how to cut their consumption.

Kes Juskowiak, a Scottish Water Director, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped reduce water demand by using what is a precious resources as efficiently as possible, but we need customers to continue their support and to take whatever measures they can to do so.

“The system remains under significant pressure and so we we’d like to encourage everyone to continue to use Scotland’s water as efficiently as possible. Gardeners can have a particularly big impact by switching off sprinklers and using watering cans instead.

“But we can all play our part through simple steps like shorter showers and turning the tap off when we brush our teeth. It all adds up.”

The company is urging people to help save water by:-

• Using water efficiently in the garden and outdoor spaces by using a watering

can instead of a garden hose where possible and avoiding using sprinklers

• taking shorter showers

• turning the tap off when brushing teeth

• using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded

• and using a bucket and sponge rather than a hose to wash the car.

Scottish Water is working to ensure it can maintain public water supply to customers in parts of the country affected by increased peak water use and is continuing to use tankers to supplement normal water supplies in some areas.

The utility, which is publicly owned, has identified more extreme weather like droughts and flooding as one of the biggest challenges facing the country’s environment in future years. It is currently investing more than £1billion per year on water infrastructure.

Customers can also save money while using water more efficiently. If a household of four takes two minutes off their showers they can save 5000 litres a year and cut about £100 off their energy bill. Putting a full load in your washing machine washing at 30 degrees rather than 40 degrees can save on water and on energy consumption by 57%. More information at www.yourwateryourlife.co.uk/save.