The public are being encouraged to sign up for text alerts about water supply

Scottish Water is calling on more people to sign up to its free new text alert service to stay informed about potential disruption to services during the rest of this winter and year-round.

The company has confirmed that more than 60,000 customers have already signed up for the service, which is designed to keep them updated on essential information about issues such as burst water mains and loss of normal water supplies and weather-related issues.

Timely alerts are sent directly to mobile phones and updates on Scottish Water’s progress to resolve the issue and restore normal service as quickly as possible.

They can also sign-up with multiple postcodes, making it easy to keep an eye out for friends, family and neighbours and keep them informed too.

​​The alerts will keep customers up to date with issues relating to their water supply.

The company aims to provide clear communication to its customers and enable communities to stay up-to-date on what to expect and how to access support. Throughout winter, freezing temperatures might cause damage to water pipes at home and in the wider water supply network.

While Scottish Water works to ensure normal water supplies are maintained, occasionally there will be an interruption to supply, and the best way to prepare for this is to be aware of it.

Clare Smith, head of campaigns and marketing, said: “In the event of supply being disrupted, the text service will let people know when the water is expected to come back on.

“We want to keep customers informed as much as possible and the best way to do this is to send essential information directly to people’s mobile phones.

“We understand it’s worrying and frustrating when there is any kind of problem with the water supply. If something affecting customers or their property occurs, they need to know about it as soon as possible and this kind of up-to-date information from the text alert service is invaluable.

“We’re delighted that more than 60,000 have now signed up and are calling on many more to do likewise.”

Customers can sign up for the alert service at https://customer.scottishwater.co.uk/alerts/.