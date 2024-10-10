Spectacular autumn migration under way as thousands of geese flock to Montrose

​Tens of thousands of Pink-footed Geese flock to Montrose every autumn on their southbound migration. (Pic: Harry Bickerstaff)

One of the most spectacular wildlife events of the autumn season is currently well under way at Montrose Basin Wildlife Reserve.

Thousands of pink-footed geese have so far arrived in their annual migration from Iceland. The first were recorded on Sunday, September 8 when Scottish Wildlife Trust staff spotted 15 individuals flying towards the reserve.

Since then, their numbers have grown steadily, and as of Sunday, September 29 there were 40,000 on the site. Numbers are expected to peak around mid-October before they continue their migration south.

Joanna Peaker, SWT visitor centre manager, said: “There’s always a buzz of excitement at this time of year, as we eagerly await the arrival of the pink-footed geese. Then once the first birds arrive it just gets better and better as numbers continue to build.

“Last year’s peak was about 45,000 on October 15, so we’re hoping to at least match that over the coming weeks. We’re certainly off to a good start!”

Scotland is globally important for pink-footed geese, with around 90% of the world’s population spending the winter in the UK. The highest number ever recorded at Montrose Basin was 90,000 in 2016, with the population regularly topping 70,000 in the years since.

Staff and volunteers at the Basin, who are supported by funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, will be running a series of events on the reserve over the coming weeks. The reserve visitor centre will also be open later on selected dates in October, giving more visitors an opportunity to see the geese when they are most active at dusk.

Joanna added: “The sights and sounds of tens of thousands of geese against the backdrop of a setting sun is an experience never to be forgotten. Pop along and enjoy one of Scotland’s most magnificent natural spectacles.”

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We’re delighted that players of People’s Postcode Lottery continue to support Scottish Wildlife Trust as they help share this stunning experience with the public.”

To find out more visit scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk/our-events/