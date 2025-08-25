Scottish Water is asking customers to help safeguard supplies

Scottish Water is calling on people to use water as efficiently as possible in homes and gardens to help protect water resources and maintain normal supplies across the country.

Following the driest spring in Scotland in 70 years, August has been drier than average, meaning many reservoirs are below normal levels with the east of Scotland worst affected.

Average reservoir levels across Scotland are down 2% to 73% this week and this is 9% lower than the average of 82% for this time of year. In the east, average reservoir levels are down 1% to 57%, which is 24% below the average of 81% for this time of year there.

Demand has also increased by 100m litres per day – the equivalent to the normal supply to Dundee and Tayside.

Reservoir levels are down considerably compared to previous years. (Pic:Scottish Water)

The company is even considering bringing water from alternative sources to help supplies at the Backwater and loch of Lintrathen reservoirs - which serve Dundee and Tayside and are currently at about 47% full - and working hard in the area on leakage and looking at changes to the treatment process to help maintain normal supplies.

Customers, particularly those in the east of Scotland, are being asked to support secure supplies by:-

• Using water efficiently in the garden by using a watering can instead of a garden hose where possible and avoiding using sprinklers; taking shorter showers; turning the tap off when brushing teeth; using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded; using a bucket and sponge rather than a hose to wash the car and checking for and repairing any leaking toilets.

John Griffen, Scottish Water’s water operations general manager, said: “We’re working hard to maintain normal supplies for all customers and would ask that they use water efficiently to protect this precious resource. We believe that a large part of additional use at the moment is in gardens so we would ask that customers are mindful of how much water they use there.

“Any rainfall we have had has not been prolonged enough to help our resources recover from the long spells of dry weather we have had recently and earlier this year. With no significant rain forecast for the next week or more, it’s important that everyone helps.”