Responsible approach and green values win accolades for Angus-based organisations

Pictured are Sheryl Macaulay, from award sponsor EQ Chartered Accountants, James Grantham of Angus Growers and Patrick Colquhoun, Scottish Land & Estates.

An Arbroath-based farming partnership is one of 11 businesses, organisations and individuals from across rural Scotland to be honoured at the national Helping it Happen awards.

Angus Growers, a soft fruit producing partnership of 16 growers mainly from Angus, Perthshire and Fife, won the Innovation in Farming Award, sponsored by EQ Chartered Accountants, due to its innovation in sustainability, production, packing and responsible farming which has led to a substantial fall in the carbon footprint of its members.

They received the award at a ceremony held recently in Edinburgh. The awards recognise exceptional contributions to the rural economy, employment, inspiring education, precious wildlife conservation, community well-being and critical environmental stewardship.

Sustainable Kirriemuir, set up to take positive climate action and transform Kirriemuir into a sustainable, net-zero community, was also awarded a Judges’ Commendation in the Award for Outstanding Contribution to Rural Scotland category.

Since 2019, the voluntary group has led a number of projects and initiatives to drive forward new ways to combat climate change.

Organised by Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) and sponsored by NatureScot, the Helping it Happen awards are open to anyone, not just SLE members, and showcase innovative approaches to rural development, environmental conservation and community projects.

Sarah-Jane Laing, SLE chief executive said: “These dedicated individuals and organisations play a crucial role in sustaining our thriving rural communities and inspiring others to follow their lead. The ceremony was a great night of celebration and we congratulate all winners and nominees for their much deserved recognition.”

Claudia Rowse, from NatureScot, added: “The inventive approaches we see in the areas of conservation, farming, land management and tackling climate change are so encouraging. These projects show that by valuing and restoring nature you are both building resilience to climate change while protecting the rural economy.”