​The proposals intend that the glens will be transformed at landscape scale.

Plans for the future of county’s iconic glens are being opened up for consultation with the Angus public.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is inviting feedback on draft land management proposals covering the long-term vision for habitat restoration in Glen Prosen and Glen Doll.

The plans have been developed following the analysis of public feedback and ecological surveys carried out between October 2023 and March this year.

The land management plan is one part of the project. Other elements include working with local businesses and groups on collaborative uses for the buildings on the site and how to attract investment in the restoration of the landscape.

Community groups, charities, learning institutions, businesses, and other interested parties are being encouraged to have their say on the key issues that were raised in the scoping exercise.

The consultation will include public events and open days on site, online information and visualisations, and further opportunity to leave written feedback, comments and ideas.

Sophie Cade, FLS planning forester, said: “We know how important these glens are to surrounding communities and neighbouring landowners and we are working closely with them through our planning process to explore options for collaboration and benefits.

“This round of consultation is a chance for us share how we’ve interpreted the results of the scoping exercise.”

Ms Cade continued: “ It will help us shape and drive our approach to woodland creation, habitat restoration, developing educational opportunities and creating economic benefits for local communities.

“Further consultations will be held later this year on the final detailed plans before they are submitted to Scottish Forestry.”

FLS also wants to hear from people about how they think the existing buildings at Glen Prosen can be best used to support the project and the community.

Christine Reid, FLS Angus Glens programme manager, said: “This may be as a base for education, housing, ecotourism, produce, recreation and volunteering. We are currently considering options for leases, asset transfers and partnerships with local businesses and community groups.”

An information display and feedback forms will be available in the Ranger Centre at Glen Doll from May 30 until 30 June. Drop-in events will be held at the Ranger Centre on Sunday, June 9, 10am-4pm and Kirriemuir Town Hall on Wednesday, June 12, 12pm-7pm.

FLS is also offering two open days at its Glen Prosen office where there will be an opportunity to learn more about forestry, woodland creation and habitat restoration and take part in a guided 90-minute walking tour of the site.

The FLS Glen Prosen Open Days (DD8 4SD) will be held on Saturday, June 15 and Friday 21 June, 10am-4pm (BBQ lunch available 12pm-2pm).