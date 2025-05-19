£150,000 to improve links for timber transport in the Angus glens

​The funding will be used to upgrade two C-class roads in the glens.

Forestry projects in the Angus glens have received £150,000 in funding to help improve roads for timber transport in the area.

The cash boost has been awarded to Angus Council by Scottish Forestry, and will enable the upgrade of the C27 and C28 roads which are due to carry more timber to market over the next 10 years.

The roads are currently not fit for large timber wagons so the money, which is being match funded by the council, will enable upgrades, including more passing places, to increase safety for local people using the route. Welcoming the grant from the Strategic Timber Transport Fund, Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, said: “Across Scotland, our forests produce around six million tonnes of timber each year.

"This is a vital part of our green economy which generates over £1.1 billion to Scotland each year and supports around 34,000 jobs. “It is important that this timber gets to market safely and very importantly, in a way which minimises any impacts on rural communities.”

The funding for the two roads is part of a wider £2 million investment across Scotland for a number of other timber transport projects.

It also funds a three-year electric timber lorry trial where electric timber lorries are being tested as a means to help decarbonise the forestry sector.

A network of Regional Timber Transport Groups and the Timber Transport Forum are also being funded.

These groups and staff provide a critical liaison between communities, local authorities, the forestry industry, and Scottish Forestry to assist with timber transport issues.

Dr William Clark, Scottish Forestry’s forest transport & innovation adviser, added: “The Strategic Timber Transport Scheme has been reducing the impacts of timber haulage on Scotland’s communities for 25 years. “Over 600 projects have been supported in this time, reducing the impacts of over 1 billion tonnes of timber transport on communities and the environment.”

All the projects under the Strategic Timber Transport Fund are being co-funded by the local authorities or public and private partnerships in their areas.