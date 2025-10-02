Proposal submitted for former factory buildings

Proposals to demolish a site “blighting” the centre of Kirriemuir have been put forward to Angus Council.

J&D Wilkie plans to knock down Gairie Works, on Bellies Brae, in a major redevelopment of the 156-year-old textile site.

And they say the Gairie scheme is the outcome of a community consultation over the future of the unsafe factory buildings.

More than a decade ago the Gairie factory was at the centre of a Kirrie supermarket war between rival developers, with an alternative site at Pathhead which was approved However, neither store materialised.

The company is a world leader in industrial materials and technical textiles, employing around 180 staff in Angus.

In June it announced the acquisition of a factory in Massachusets to help grow the key US market.

But production in much of the original Kirrie factory has long since ceased.

The firm says major storms have caused areas of collapse and left them unsafe, and they want to bring down the dilapidated parts of the site. In its place they would build five small (32 sq. m) units which could be used for retail, office or gallery space.

A larger 770 sq. m new build unit is also planned, for retail or storage/manufacturing for the firm.

The lower part of the site beside the Gairie Burn is in a SEPA flood risk area and there plans to create more town car parking there – opposite the council’s car park – with EV charging bays.

The company says it would have the added benefit of taking their delivery vehicles and other traffic away from the town centre.

The firm says: “The proposals are a practical solution to a problem area blighting the town centre of Kirriemuir. These proposals offer significant public gain and benefit and removes a dangerous structure which is clearly beyond any sort of repair.”

The application will be considered in due course.

Full documents for applications can be searched for and viewed via Public Notice Portal - publicnoticeportal.uk - or Angus Council's website.