Prolonged dry conditions continue to affect Angus water catchment areas

Six areas of Scotland are now at Significant Scarcity, the highest level, as prolonged dry conditions continue across the east.

The Upper Don and Lower Don reached Significant Scarcity on Wednesday, with the Lower Tweed catchment being escalated on Thursday. The North Fife, Ythan and Deveron catchments were announced earlier this week. Temporary restrictions have been issued on some abstraction licences in these areas, limiting the amount of water that can be taken from the environment.

The latest report from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) shows that a number of other areas in the country also remain under pressure. Without sustained rainfall, further eastern catchments are at risk of reaching Significant Scarcity in the coming week.

Moderate Scarcity

Catchment areas in Angus are among the areas being affected by the continuing dry conditions. (Pic: Google Maps)

Escalated this week: Findhorn, Firth, Forth and the Dee in Aberdeen.

Already at Moderate Scarcity: Spey, Esk (Angus), Almond, Tyne (Lothian) and wider areas of the Ythan, Firth of Tay Tweed catchments.

Alert

Escalated this week: Tay, Clyde and Helmsdale

Already at Alert: Orkney and Earn

Early Warning

Escalated this week: Conon and Ness

Already at Early Warning: Wick, Forth, Esk (Dumfriesshire), Annan, Dee (Galloway), Cree, Irvine and Ayr, Leven (Dumbartonshire), Naver, Thurso.

The current situation is the result of prolonged, cumulative pressures on Scotland’s water environment. A dry autumn and winter in 2024/2025 meant rivers and groundwater did not receive their usual recharge, and a lack of snow over the winter denied eastern rivers the gradual spring replenishment that snowmelt normally brings. Every month of 2025 so far has recorded below-average rainfall in the east, leaving rivers increasingly vulnerable.

While the west of Scotland saw some improvement after heavy rain earlier in the summer, those gains have not been sustained, and conditions there are also beginning to deteriorate.

Rain is forecast for parts of Scotland over the coming days, with showers expected today (Friday) and heavier, more widespread rain likely in the northeast on Saturday. However, it remains uncertain whether this will provide meaningful relief to rivers that have been under sustained pressure for months.

David Harley, Head of Water and Planning at SEPA, said: “Six areas of Scotland are now at Significant Scarcity, the highest level of water scarcity we have. It’s a critical moment for farmers, businesses and communities who depend on these rivers.

“We've been warning about water scarcity and the impact it could have on Scotland since May and communicating directly with abstractors across the summer. We also been working with key partners, including Fisheries Management Scotland, NFUS, Scotch Whisky Association and Scottish Golf to help the country prepare for potential restrictions. We’ve spoken directly to farmers, distillers, golf courses, industry and hydropower businesses over the past few months - this should not come as a surprise to anyone.

“SEPA officers will be out in areas where restrictions are in place, ensuring abstractors understand their obligations and helping with any questions they may have.

“While rain is forecast in the coming days, it is too soon to know if it will bring real relief. SEPA will keep monitoring conditions closely and take the action needed to protect our rivers, the environment, and the livelihoods that rely on them.”